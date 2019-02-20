Swamp Rabbits Deal D Sean Flanagan for Future Considerations

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have acquired future considerations from the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for defenseman Sean Flanagan, according to head coach and director of hockey operations Kevin Kerr.

Flanagan, 26, played 120 games as a member of the Swamp Rabbits, which ranks him 19th all-time in games played in Greenville history. In those 120 games, he scored three goals, and added 37 assists, good for 40 points.

"Sean was a great ambassador of the game as well as a player and person of great character during his career in Greenville," said Kerr. "We thank him for his contributions on the ice and towards growing the game of hockey here in Greenville, and we wish him the best in Fort Wayne."

Flanagan began his pro career with the Reading Royals for four games straight out of school, but immediately signed with Greenville in the offseason. He signed with Greenville on July 1, 2017 as the first defenseman to put ink to paper in that offseason signing period.

The Kindersley, Saskatchewan native was a standout defenseman at Minnesota State Mankato across four seasons as a two-time WCHA champion, a WCHA All-Rookie selection as a freshman, and a standout in the classroom as a WCHA All-Academic Team selection in his junior year, and a WCHA Scholar-Athlete in his last three seasons at school.

Flanagan finished his college career with 54 points, including 13 goals, four of them game-winners, and a +23 rating.

