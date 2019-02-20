Late Toledo Goal Sinks Mavericks, 4-3
February 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Toledo Walleye, 4-3 Wednesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Mavericks forward Joey Sides put up a goal and an assist giving him five goals in his last three games.
Joey Sides continued his hot streak exactly five minutes into regulation, scoring his fifth goal in the last three games, piggybacking off his hat trick against the Utah Grizzlies on Monday afternoon. Nate Widman assisted on the goal. The Mavericks strengthened their first period lead just under five minutes later on a goal from Jared VanWormer. Sides was given the lone assist on the goal. Toledo got right back in the game on goals within 48 seconds of each other. Greg Wolfe cut the Mavericks lead in half with a goal with 2:16 left in the first. Dylan Sadowy and Matt Register were given the assists on the goal. Then, it was Marcus Crawford taking a feed from Ben Storm to tie the game with 1:28 left in the first. The Mavericks outshot the Walleye 16-6 in the period.
The Walleye scored a third unanswered goal at the 12:59 mark of the second period on a goal from Ben Danford. Register was given his second assist of the game on the goal and Tyler Spezia picked up the second assist. The Walleye took the 3-2 lead into the third period, outshooting the Mavericks in the period, 12-9.
Wllie Raskob evened the score 3:40 into the third period with a shorthanded goal that was assisted by C.J. Eick and Jordan Klimek. The Walleye netted the winning goal with 2:11 remaining in regulation, as Brenden Kotyk beat Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald from the point. 4-3 was the final score in favor of Toledo.
Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald ended the night with 26 saves on 30 shots. After outshooting the Walleye 16-6 in the first period, the Mavericks were outshot 25-15 in the final 40 minutes of regulation.
The Mavericks and Walleye play the second game of their two game series on Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The Mavericks will celebrate Hockey Is For Everyone Saturday against the Kalamazoo Wings. In celebration of Hockey Week Across America, the Mavericks encourage fans in attendance to wear their favorite hockey jersey to the arena for Friday and Saturday's games. Faceoff for both games is 7:05 p.m.. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.
