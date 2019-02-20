IceMen Solve Everblades in Coach's Milestone Victory

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen finally figured out south division-rival Florida Everblades this evening at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, but that wasn't the only reason celebration was in order. Tonight's 3-2 victory was also Icemen Head Coach Jason Christie's 600th career ECHL win.

Florida forward Tommy Thompson drew first blood, sliding home a rebound past goaltender Tanner Jaillet, giving the visitors an early 1-0 lead just five minutes into the first period. The Icemen wouldn't back down, as veteran forward David Broll answered just two minutes later, tapping home a loose puck in front of the Florida net, and tying the game at one. Florida would add another tally by Cliff Pu late in the period, giving the Everblades a slight edge going into the first break.

The second period would prove to take a physical turn, and the Icemen used that to rally. After plenty of pushing and shoving after the whistles, goals from Icemen forward Cody Fowlie and defenseman Dajon Mingo gave the Icemen momentum and their first lead going into the second intermission.

The Icemen buckled down in the third period, allowing just four shots on net, while blocking many additional attempts at the net. Jaillet made a couple of key stops, including a beautiful split-save on an Everblades two-on-zero breakaway, and the Icemen would be victorious against the first-place Everblades.

The Icemen are back at home this weekend for a two-game set against the Norfolk Admirals. Saturday night is Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by Community First Credit Union and Sunday features the first Publix Family Funday! For more information and tickets, visit www.jaxicemen.com.

FINAL: Florida 2 - Jacksonville 3

SCORING 1 2 3 T

Jacksonville 1 2 0 3

Florida 2 0 0 2

SHOTS 1 2 3 T

Jacksonville 9 8 4 21

Florida 11 10 4 25

PENALTIES PP PIMS

Jacksonville 0/5 8 Mins / 4 Inf

Florida 0/3 12 Mins / 6 Inf

Period Team Time Goal, Assist

1 FLA 4:56 Thompson (McCarron)

1 JAX 7:22 Broll (Glover, Hunt)

1 FLA 14:44 Pu (Miller)

2 JAX 11:13 Fowlie (Rabbit)

2 JAX 18:37 Mingo (Critchlow, Clark)

Three Stars

1. JAX - Mingo

2. JAX - Jaillet

3. JAX - Broll

Ice Cubes

- Head Coach Jason Christie recorded his 600th career ECHL coaching win

- With the victory, the Icemen are now in sole possession of 2nd place in the ECHL South Division

Next Game(s)

Saturday, Feb 23 vs Norfolk

Sunday, Feb 24 vs Norfolk

Wednesday, Feb 27 vs Atlanta

