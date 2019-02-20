Monarchs Acquire Alex Rauter from Nailers

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and General Manager, Doug Christiansen, announced today that the Monarchs have acquired Alex Rauter from the Wheeling Nailers, completing the trade of Zac Lynch from Manchester to Wheeling on July 2, 2018.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Rauter, 24, joins the Monarchs after playing in 44 games for the Nailers this season, posting 34 points on 10 goals and 24 assists. Rauter has played in 47 career ECHL games between the Nailers and the Atlanta Gladiators.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Chatham, N.J., played four seasons for Cornell University (NCAA) and captained the Big Red during his senior season. During his time at Cornell, Rauter played in 93 games and racked up 43 points on 20 goals and 23 assists.

