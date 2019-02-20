Monarchs Dominate Railers, 7-2

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs tied a season-high seven goals scored in a 7-2 win over the Worcester Railers Wednesday night at SNHU Arena.

The Monarchs (28-24-1-1) scored three second-period goals against the Railers (23-22-5-3) and extended their lead in the division over Worcester.

The Monarchs started the scoring at 9:10 of the first period on the 12th goal of the season by David Kolomatis. Kolomatis intercepted a breakout pass, shorthanded, and went in all alone, where he buried a shot, past the glove of Railers goaltender, Evan Buitenhuis to make the score, 1-0.

Worcester responded on the power play at 9:55 of the first period on the third goal of the season by David Quenneville. Quenneville took a shot from the blue line, that deflected off a body in front and dribbled past the arm of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, just crossing the goal line and tying the game, 1-1.

The Monarchs regained the lead at 10:10 of the first period on the 18th goal of the season by Tony Cameranesi. After the puck bounced off skates in front of the net, Cameranesi collected the puck in the high slot and wristed one past Buitenhuis, to make the score, 2-1.

Manchester grabbed a two-goal lead at 2:47 of the second period, as Travis Walsh scored his fifth of the season and the second shorthanded goal of the game for the Monarchs. Walsh one-timed a rebound, off a shot by Sam Kurker, past the blocker of Buitenhuis, making the score 3-1.

The Railers responded once again, on the power play, as Bo Brauer scored his fourth goal of the season. After a scrum beside the net, Brauer found the puck beside the post and pushed it past the reach of Williams, to make the score, 3-2.

Manchester added another goal at 11:21 of the second period on the eighth goal of the season by Sam Kurker. Walsh took a slap-shot from the left circle, where Kurker slid the rebound between the legs of Buitenhuis, making the score, 4-2.

The Monarchs made it 5-2, when Alex Rauter scored his 11th of the season, first in a Monarchs uniform. Drake Rymsha beat out an icing call and centered a pass to Rauter, who roofed a shot, past Buitenhuis at 14:52 of the second period.

Travis Walsh made it a 6-2 game at 10:06 of the third period when he sent a shot under the bar, from the slot, extending the Monarchs lead to four.

Tony Cameranesi finished the scoring at 14:29 of the third period, on the power play, when Nic Pierog found Cameranesi in the slot, where he fired home a shot to make it 7-2, Manchester.

