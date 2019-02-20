ECHL Transactions - February 20
February 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 20, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Oskari Halme, D
Ryan Siiro, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Evan Cormier, G assigned by Binghamton [2/19]
Fort Wayne:
Add Kyle Hope, F signed ATO, added to active roster [2/19]
Add Marco Roy, F returned from loan to Laval
Add Eric Levine, G activated from reserve
Add Kevin Gibson, D activated from reserve
Delete Taylor Crunk, F placed on reserve
Delete Lukas Hafner, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Sean Flanagan, D traded to Fort Wayne
Delete Chris Nell, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Jacksonville:
Add Chris Rygus, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kris Newbury, F activated from Injured Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Brandon Lubin, D activated from reserve
Delete Eric Kattelus, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Ben Halford, G loaned to San Antonio
Maine:
Add Taylor Cammarata, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Manchester:
Add Alex Rauter, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Delete Dexter Dancs, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve [2/19]
Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL) [2/19]
Delete Hudson Elynuik, F recalled by Toronto (AHL) [2/19]
Orlando:
Add Otto Somppi, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Chris LeBlanc, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Rob Madore, G released as EBUG
Toledo:
Add Connor Schmidt, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Obuchowski, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Mike Wallingford, G added as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Jeff Taylor, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Zac Lynch, F loaned to Hartford
Delete Alex Rauter, F traded to Manchester [2/19]
Wichita:
Add Jeremy Beaudry, D added to active roster (returned from South Carolina - trade voided)
Add Jason Salvaggio, F assigned by Hartford
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 20, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - February 20 - ECHL
- Nailers Make Three Transactions - Wheeling Nailers
- Salvaggio Joins Thunder from AHL Hartford - Wichita Thunder
- G Chris Nell Called up to Hartford Wolf Pack - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits Deal D Sean Flanagan for Future Considerations - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Dine to Donate Event Scheduled for February 26th - Wichita Thunder
- Monarchs Acquire Alex Rauter from Nailers - Manchester Monarchs
- Solar Bears to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, Presented by XYMOPrint - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Host Maine: Critical Division Positioning at Stake at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.