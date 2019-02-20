ECHL Transactions - February 20

February 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 20, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Oskari Halme, D

Ryan Siiro, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Evan Cormier, G assigned by Binghamton [2/19]

Fort Wayne:

Add Kyle Hope, F signed ATO, added to active roster [2/19]

Add Marco Roy, F returned from loan to Laval

Add Eric Levine, G activated from reserve

Add Kevin Gibson, D activated from reserve

Delete Taylor Crunk, F placed on reserve

Delete Lukas Hafner, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Sean Flanagan, D traded to Fort Wayne

Delete Chris Nell, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Jacksonville:

Add Chris Rygus, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kris Newbury, F activated from Injured Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Brandon Lubin, D activated from reserve

Delete Eric Kattelus, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Ben Halford, G loaned to San Antonio

Maine:

Add Taylor Cammarata, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Manchester:

Add Alex Rauter, F added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Delete Dexter Dancs, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve [2/19]

Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL) [2/19]

Delete Hudson Elynuik, F recalled by Toronto (AHL) [2/19]

Orlando:

Add Otto Somppi, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Chris LeBlanc, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Rob Madore, G released as EBUG

Toledo:

Add Connor Schmidt, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Obuchowski, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Mike Wallingford, G added as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Jeff Taylor, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Zac Lynch, F loaned to Hartford

Delete Alex Rauter, F traded to Manchester [2/19]

Wichita:

Add Jeremy Beaudry, D added to active roster (returned from South Carolina - trade voided)

Add Jason Salvaggio, F assigned by Hartford

