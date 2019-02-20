G Chris Nell Called up to Hartford Wolf Pack
February 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Chris Nell has been called up to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. This call-up will be the third time that he has made an appearance at the AHL level.
Since his assignment to Greenville, Nell has played in 27 games, good for an 11-14-2 record, a 3.09 GAA and an .899 save percentage. The Bowling Green State University product is a career 17-24-2 with two shutouts, both with Greenville.
The 24-year-old Wisconsin native enters his AHL call-up on a hot streak, having won three of his last four games. He began his season struggling in four starts with Maine before being assigned to Greenville on November 21, and since then, has been a regular in the Swamp Rabbits' crease.
Nell had a productive career at BGSU across three seasons, having posted a school-record four shutouts, a 1.91 GAA and a .930 save percentage in his sophomore season. That productivity saw him earn WCHA First Team All-Star honors.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 20, 2019
- G Chris Nell Called up to Hartford Wolf Pack - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits Deal D Sean Flanagan for Future Considerations - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Dine to Donate Event Scheduled for February 26th - Wichita Thunder
- Monarchs Acquire Alex Rauter from Nailers - Manchester Monarchs
- Solar Bears to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, Presented by XYMOPrint - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Host Maine: Critical Division Positioning at Stake at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- G Chris Nell Called up to Hartford Wolf Pack
- Swamp Rabbits Deal D Sean Flanagan for Future Considerations
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly
- Swamp Rabbits Prevail in OT over Growlers
- Swamp Rabbits Slowed by Gladiators