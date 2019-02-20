G Chris Nell Called up to Hartford Wolf Pack

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits goaltender Chris Nell has been called up to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. This call-up will be the third time that he has made an appearance at the AHL level.

Since his assignment to Greenville, Nell has played in 27 games, good for an 11-14-2 record, a 3.09 GAA and an .899 save percentage. The Bowling Green State University product is a career 17-24-2 with two shutouts, both with Greenville.

The 24-year-old Wisconsin native enters his AHL call-up on a hot streak, having won three of his last four games. He began his season struggling in four starts with Maine before being assigned to Greenville on November 21, and since then, has been a regular in the Swamp Rabbits' crease.

Nell had a productive career at BGSU across three seasons, having posted a school-record four shutouts, a 1.91 GAA and a .930 save percentage in his sophomore season. That productivity saw him earn WCHA First Team All-Star honors.

