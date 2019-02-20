Early Period Starts Elevate Steelheads in 5-2 Win over Oilers
February 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (32-17-4) scored early in back-to-back periods, helping them to a 5-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers (30-19-6) on Wednesday night from CenturyLink Arena.
The Steelheads jumped out early on the first shot of the night at 0:28 of the first period when forward A.J. White took a slap shot from an odd corner bounce to take a 1-0 lead. The Steelheads doubled their lead, 2-0, at 6:16 after a pass by forward Mitch Moroz found forward Kyle Schempp for a drag and shot in the left circle that snuck underneath the crossbar.
Another pair of early goals to start a period benefits the Steelheads in the second frame. At 1:59, defenseman Geoff Crisfield floated a shot from the blue line to earn his first ECHL goal and triple the lead to 3-0. The lead spread further to 4-0 on a shot by Steelheads forward Reid Petryk from the left circle at 6:08 that fluttered under the crossbar. The Oilers got a goal back at 11:32 on a power play tally by forward Adam Pleskach, cutting the lead to 4-1.
The Oilers started to crawl back into the game with a goal at 2:26 of the third period from forward Steven Ammirato, cutting the lead in half at 4-2. However, a late empty net goal by Steelheads forward Kale Kessy at 18:10 put the game away in the 5-2 win. Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (18-9-0) halted 38 of 40 shots in the win, while Oilers netminder Keegan Asmundson (2-5-1) stopped 26 of 30 shots in the loss.
The Steelheads and Oilers meet again on Friday, Feb. 22 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Tickets are available by calling the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 or going online to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK and at 7:00 p.m. on CableOne Channel 72 and ECHL.TV.
Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.