Early Period Starts Elevate Steelheads in 5-2 Win over Oilers

February 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (32-17-4) scored early in back-to-back periods, helping them to a 5-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers (30-19-6) on Wednesday night from CenturyLink Arena.

The Steelheads jumped out early on the first shot of the night at 0:28 of the first period when forward A.J. White took a slap shot from an odd corner bounce to take a 1-0 lead. The Steelheads doubled their lead, 2-0, at 6:16 after a pass by forward Mitch Moroz found forward Kyle Schempp for a drag and shot in the left circle that snuck underneath the crossbar.

Another pair of early goals to start a period benefits the Steelheads in the second frame. At 1:59, defenseman Geoff Crisfield floated a shot from the blue line to earn his first ECHL goal and triple the lead to 3-0. The lead spread further to 4-0 on a shot by Steelheads forward Reid Petryk from the left circle at 6:08 that fluttered under the crossbar. The Oilers got a goal back at 11:32 on a power play tally by forward Adam Pleskach, cutting the lead to 4-1.

The Oilers started to crawl back into the game with a goal at 2:26 of the third period from forward Steven Ammirato, cutting the lead in half at 4-2. However, a late empty net goal by Steelheads forward Kale Kessy at 18:10 put the game away in the 5-2 win. Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (18-9-0) halted 38 of 40 shots in the win, while Oilers netminder Keegan Asmundson (2-5-1) stopped 26 of 30 shots in the loss.

