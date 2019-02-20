Solar Bears to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, Presented by XYMOPrint

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears will help continue the fight against cancer this Saturday and Sunday as the team hosts Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by XYMOPrint. The Solar Bears will skate against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in a pair of games on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Tickets for this special event can be purchased at https://orlandosolarbearshockey.com/hfc.

During both games, the Solar Bears will wear specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, which will be auctioned off during Saturday's game and distributed to the winning bidders following the game on Sunday. A portion of the proceeds from the jersey auction will support the National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute.

Special Solar Bears themed "I Fight For" signs are available to download and print HERE, and will also be available throughout the concourse for both games near the Chuck-A-Puck tables by section 103 and at the Disney Atrium. Fans are encouraged to share their stories and who they fight for on social media using the hashtags #OSBFightsCancer and #HockeyFightsCancer.

Prior to Sunday's game, the Solar Bears will also host a Relay for Life lap around Amway Center with the American Cancer Society. The opening ceremony for the Relay for Life will be held at 11:45 a.m., with the lap to commence at 12:15 p.m.

During Sunday's game, a special survivor lap will take place on the ice in the first intermission. A special Chuck-a-Puck event and luminaria ceremony will be held during the second intermission. Proceeds from the Chuck-a-Puck will benefit the American Cancer Society.

You can also help in the fight against cancer and join members of the Solar Bears by signing up to walk in the Relay for Life event on March 23 at the University of Central Florida. To join the Solar Bears' Relay for Life team, visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com/relay4life.

For more information about the American Cancer Society, visit www.cancer.org.

Saturday's game will also be the second of two televised 2018-19 regular season games to air live on WKMG-TV News 6.

