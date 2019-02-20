Dine to Donate Event Scheduled for February 26th

February 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, is excited to announce a partnership with Bubba's 33 for a Dine to Donate Event that will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26th to benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County.

Players will be on hand to help the servers during the event. Bubba's will donate 10% of all sales that day from any Thunder fans that come. Fans can also donate to the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County the night of the event as well. There will be a silent auction to help raise funds for this great cause.

"The Wichita Thunder is a generous supporter of the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County," commented Diana Schunn, Executive Director of Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County. "We have a long standing history of partnering with the Thunder and Reddi Industries with Pucks for Bucks. We're looking forward to having the opportunity to interact with the players and serving the community at Bubba's 33. What a great way to show community support for the safety of our children."

Bubba's 33 is located at 412 S. Towne East Mall Drive right next to Towne East Mall.

The Thunder heads to Fort Wayne tonight to take on the Komets at 6:30 p.m. CST.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.