Fast Start Propels Idaho Past Tulsa
February 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
BOISE, ID - Two early goals and a 4-0 second period lead carried the Idaho Steelheads (32-17-4) past the Tulsa Oilers (30-19-6) 5-2 Wednesday at CenturyLink Arena.
A crazy bounce off the end boards caromed out front and A.J. White put the Steelheads in front 28 seconds into the game when he blasted a shot from between the circles past Keegan Asmundson. Idaho made it 2-0 on a transition 3-on-2 rush, when Kyle Schempp fired a shot under the crossbar from the left circle. Tulsa outshot the Steelheads 15-13 in the frame, but Tomas Sholl kept the Oilers off the board.
The Steelheads made it 3-0 early in the second period when a face-off win led to Geoff Crisfield scoring his first career goal from the point. Reid Petryk made it 4-0 on a shot from the left circle that deflected off of an Oilers stick and over Asmundson's shoulder. Tulsa spoiled Sholl's shutout bid when Adam Pleskach buried a power play goal from low in the slot. It was the captain's league-leading 28th of the season to bring the Oilers back to within three entering the third period.
Roman Ammirao snuck a shot past Sholl early in the third period to make it 4-2 thanks to the second assist of the game from Jared Thomas. The comeback came up short, as Sholl stopped 38 of 40 Oilers shots to earn his 18th win of the season. Former Oilers forward Kale Kessy added an empty-net goal for Idaho in the final minutes to complete the scoring.
Tulsa faces Idaho again at CenturyLink Arena Friday and Saturday at 8:10pm CT. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal radio network, www.tulsaoilers.com and ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 7:50pm CT.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers. Season and Group Tickets are on sale now by calling the Oilers front office at 918-632-7825. Visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 20, 2019
- Early Period Starts Elevate Steelheads in 5-2 Win over Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Fast Start Propels Idaho Past Tulsa - Tulsa Oilers
- Late Toledo Goal Sinks Mavericks, 4-3 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Fall in Heartbreaker in First Game against Atlanta - Rapid City Rush
- Late Tally from Malatesta Gives Atlanta 2-1 Win in Series Opener in Rapid City - Atlanta Gladiators
- Two-Goal Second Period Pushes IceMen Past Everblades - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Clip Wings at Home - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Railers Have No Jump on Hump Day in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- IceMen Solve Everblades in Coach's Milestone Victory - Jacksonville IceMen
- Monarchs Dominate Railers, 7-2 - Manchester Monarchs
- Wings Stopped by Cyclones 5-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Dominate Third But Drop vs. Maine, 6-4 - Reading Royals
- Mariners Pile on Royals Early for Fifth Straight Win - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - February 20 - ECHL
- Nailers Make Three Transactions - Wheeling Nailers
- Salvaggio Joins Thunder from AHL Hartford - Wichita Thunder
- G Chris Nell Called up to Hartford Wolf Pack - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Kalamazoo Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Swamp Rabbits Deal D Sean Flanagan for Future Considerations - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Dine to Donate Event Scheduled for February 26th - Wichita Thunder
- Monarchs Acquire Alex Rauter from Nailers - Manchester Monarchs
- Solar Bears to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, Presented by XYMOPrint - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Host Maine: Critical Division Positioning at Stake at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.