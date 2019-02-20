Fast Start Propels Idaho Past Tulsa

BOISE, ID - Two early goals and a 4-0 second period lead carried the Idaho Steelheads (32-17-4) past the Tulsa Oilers (30-19-6) 5-2 Wednesday at CenturyLink Arena.

A crazy bounce off the end boards caromed out front and A.J. White put the Steelheads in front 28 seconds into the game when he blasted a shot from between the circles past Keegan Asmundson. Idaho made it 2-0 on a transition 3-on-2 rush, when Kyle Schempp fired a shot under the crossbar from the left circle. Tulsa outshot the Steelheads 15-13 in the frame, but Tomas Sholl kept the Oilers off the board.

The Steelheads made it 3-0 early in the second period when a face-off win led to Geoff Crisfield scoring his first career goal from the point. Reid Petryk made it 4-0 on a shot from the left circle that deflected off of an Oilers stick and over Asmundson's shoulder. Tulsa spoiled Sholl's shutout bid when Adam Pleskach buried a power play goal from low in the slot. It was the captain's league-leading 28th of the season to bring the Oilers back to within three entering the third period.

Roman Ammirao snuck a shot past Sholl early in the third period to make it 4-2 thanks to the second assist of the game from Jared Thomas. The comeback came up short, as Sholl stopped 38 of 40 Oilers shots to earn his 18th win of the season. Former Oilers forward Kale Kessy added an empty-net goal for Idaho in the final minutes to complete the scoring.

Tulsa faces Idaho again at CenturyLink Arena Friday and Saturday at 8:10pm CT. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal radio network, www.tulsaoilers.com and ECHL.TV, with coverage starting at 7:50pm CT.

