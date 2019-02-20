Railers Have No Jump on Hump Day in Manchester

Manchester, NH - The Worcester Railers HC (23-22-5-3, 54pts) continued their season long seven-game road trip with a disappointing 7-2 loss to the host Manchester Monarchs (28-24-1-1, 58pts) in front of 1,214 fans at the SNHU Arena on Wednesday evening. With the loss, the Railers are now four points behind the Manchester Monarchs and the Brampton Beast for the 4th and final playoff spot in the North Division. Game six of the Railers road trip continues with an 3pm start in Portland, ME vs. the Mariners.

David Quenneville and Bo Brauer (1-1-2) scored for Worcester while Evan Buitenhuis made 32 saves in net as the Railers fell to 2-2-1-0 on their seven-game road trip. Tyler Barnes had his point streak end at a franchise record 13 games (11-6-17) as Worcester allowed a season high seven goals in the loss. Sam Kurker (1-3-4), Tony Cameranesi (2-1-3), and Travis Walsh (2-1-3) led the Monarchs offensively while goaltender Charles Williams made 29 saves in net for the win.

The two teams combined for three goals within a 60 second span midway through the first period as Manchester grabbed a 2-1 lead. David Kolomatis (12th) scored a shorthanded breakaway goal at 9:10 followed by a blast by Railers defenseman David Quenneville (3rd) at 9:55 to tie the score at 1-1. Tony Cameranesi (18th) put Manchester back ahead just 15 seconds later as he was the trailer on a 3-on-2 rush and buried a snap shot from 25 feet at 10:10. Shots were 19-9 in favor of Manchester through 20 minutes of play.

Manchester would score three more times in the second period as Bo Brauer (4th) got the only Railers goal as he struck on the power play at 3:12 just 25 seconds after Travis Walsh (5th) scored another shorthanded goal for the Monarchs. Sam Kurker (8th) made it 4-2 Monarchs at 11:21 followed by Alex Rauter (11th) at 14:42 to give Manchester a 5-2 lead through 40 minutes of play. Shots were 27-21 in favor of the Monarchs after two periods.

The Monarchs scored twice more in the third period as Travis Walsh (6th) scored his second of the game at 10:06 and Tony Cameranesi (19th) scored on the power play at 14:29. Shots were 12-10 in favor of the Monarchs in the third period as the Railers fell 7-2.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Alex Rauter (1-0-1) 2nd star: David Kolomatis (1-1-2) 1st star: Sam Kurker (1-3-4) .... final shots were 39-31 in favor of Manchester.... Charles Williams (16-10-1) made 29 saves on 31 shots for Manchester.... Evan Buitenhuis (9-9-4) made 32 saves on 39 shots for Worcester while Mitch Gillam was the backup.... Worcester went 2-for-7 on the power play while Manchester went 1-for-4.... Kyle McKenzie (inj), Matt Schmalz (inj), Tommy Panico (inj), Alex Vanier (inj), Connor Doherty (inj), Robert Powers (travel, immigration), Mike Cornell (susp) and Tommy Kelley did not dress for Worcester.... Bo Brauer played defense for the 5th straight game and scored his 2nd goal as a defenseman and added an assist....Jeff Kubiak is on recall with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers....before the game the Railers signed defenseman Kevin Hart and the daytime accountant played his 4thgame for Worcester.... Defenseman Ivan Chukarov (UMass-Amherst) made his professional debut for Worcester and wore #13... Nick Sorkin, Josh Holmstrom, Bo Brauer, and Matty Gaudreau added assists for Worcester.... the Railers are now 10-14-1-2 on the road this season and 2-2-1-0 on their season long seven game road trip....Dylan Willick picked up his first pro fighting major - his first penalty after not having one in his first 54 pro games....Barry Almeida had seven shots on goal....the Railers had allowed just three shorthanded goals all season but allowed two tonight....Worcester has allowed 13 goals in their last two games.

What's on tap - ROAD TRIP!

The Railers season long seven game road trip continues Sunday, Feb 24 with a 3pm (ET) faceoff in Portland, ME vs. the Mariners. Coverage begins at 2:35pm (ET) on 98.9 NASH Icon.

The Railers Tavern located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Nonna's (FRI, SAT, SUN) or Railers Tavern (MON-THU) or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

