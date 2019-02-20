Cyclones Clip Wings at Home

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (36-9-3-3) collected their sixth-consecutive win with a 5-1 triumph over the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday night. Forwards Jesse Schultz, Myles Powell, Mike Marnell, Vas Glotov, and defenseman Eric Knodel netted the goals for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati found the back of the net quickly in this one, as 4:11 in, defenseman Mitch Jones took a shot that was kicked out by Kalamazoo netminder Matiss Kivlenieks , however Schultz was camped in front and buried the rebound to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead.

That lead became 2-0 at the 10:40 mark while on the power play, when Powell took a pass in the left circle from forward Alex Wideman, and he hammered a one-timer in for his 20thgoal of the season. Cincinnati added one ore 50 seconds later when defenseman DeVante Stephens sent a pass up ice to Marnell, and he wristed in a shot from the top of the left circle to put the Cyclones ahead, 3-0, and chase Kivlenieks from the game.

The 3-0 Cyclones lead held up throughout the remainder of the first, and in the second Cincinnati added another late in the frame when Knodel launched a shot from the point and in to put the 'Clones on top, 4-0, after 40 minutes of play.

After the Wings cut Cincinnati's lead to 4-1 with a power play tally from defenseman Jagger Dirk at the 14:28 mark of the frame, the Cyclones sealed it with a minute and a half remaining when Glotov entered the offensive zone, turned the corner on a defender, and sent a backhander in to lift Cincinnati to a 5-1 win.

The Cyclones outshot Kalamazoo, 34-20 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 19 to collect the win. Cincinnati wraps up their three-game homestand on Thursday night against the Wheeling Nailers. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

