Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Win Streak Stalled at Seven Before Final Two Games

April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Penguins (38-23-8-1) to close out 25th season with road games against potential playoff opponents

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Apr. 12 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Bridgeport 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton secured a season-series sweep against the Islanders. Avery Hayes started the scoring with a power-play goal, swiftly followed by Beau Jelsma lighting the lamp in his AHL debut. Joel Blomqvist turned in his second consecutive 35-save gem for his fifth win in a row.

Saturday, Apr. 13 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Hershey 1

A rowdy crowd that turned out to McDonald's Fan Appreciation Night was treated to decisive victory for the Penguins, establishing a season-high seven-game win streak for the Black and Gold. Hayes buried his sixth tally in as many games, and Jansen Harkins tucked in his first goal since returning on a conditioning loan. Third-period goals by Corey Andonovski and Sam Poulin locked in the Penguins' win.

Sunday, Apr. 14 - PENGUINS 1 at Hershey 4

The Bears returned the favor on Sunday evening, using a dominant special teams performance to snap the Penguins' streak. Hershey went 2-for-4 on the power play, scored a shorthanded goal and an empty netter. Vinnie Hinostroza tallied Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's only goal.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Apr. 19 - PENGUINS at Hartford

The Penguins' penultimate game of the season is at XL Center, where they are 1-5-1-1 since 2021-22, having been outscored 37-17. Hartford recently went through a brutal 1-10-1-2 (.179) stretch, but won its both of its two games last weekend.

Saturday, Apr. 20 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The Pens' regular season wraps against their turnpike rival, a Phantoms team whose magic number to clinch the Atlantic's final playoff spot is down to one. Lehigh Valley is tied for the league lead with eight wins when trailing after two periods.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's seven-game winning streak was the teams longest since an eight-win run in 2017-18.

- Joel Blomqvist is tied for the second-most wins by a rookie in Penguins franchise history, even with Matt Murray (25). Marc-André Fleury owns the Penguins' rookie record with 26 wins.

- Vinnie Hinostroza is on a six-game point streak, gathering seven points (4G-3A).

- Evan Vierling had points in his first six games (2G-5A), the longest streak by a rookie to start an AHL career in Pens history.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. y - Hershey 70 52 13 0 5 109 .779

2. x - Providence 69 40 20 6 3 89 .645

3. x - PENGUINS 70 38 23 8 1 85 .607

4. x - Charlotte 69 38 24 7 0 83 .601

5. x - Hartford 69 32 27 7 3 74 .536

6. Lehigh Valley 69 30 30 6 3 69 .500

7. Springfield 70 30 35 3 2 65 .464

8. Bridgeport 70 24 37 7 2 57 .407

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Ty Smith 63 9 34 43

Vinnie Hinostroza 40 16 17 33

Alex Nylander# 43 17 15 32

Sam Poulin 39 15 15 30

Vasily Ponomarev 45 9 21 30

Corey Andonovski 61 7 23 30

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 44 25-11-6 2.14 .921 1

Magnus Hellberg# 19 9-8-2 2.92 .905 0

Ludovic Waeber 18 8-7-0 2.97 .888 1

* = rookie

# = no longer on roster

x = playoffs clinched

y = division clinched

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Apr. 19 Hartford XL Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 20 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Apr. 11 (C) Vinnie Hinostroza Recalled by PIT

Fri, Apr. 12 (LW) Matt Quercia Signed to PTO

Fri, Apr. 12 (D) Isaac Belliveau Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Sat, Apr. 13 (C) Vinnie Hinostroza Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Apr. 15 (C) Jansen Harkins Recalled by PIT

