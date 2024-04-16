Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with D Case McCarthy on Two-Year Deal

April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Case McCarthy to a two-year, standard AHL player contract.

The deal will begin with the 2024-25 campaign.

Additionally, the club has signed McCarthy to an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. He will join the team immediately.

McCarthy appeared in a career-high 39 games with the Boston University Terriers this season, scoring nine points (4 g, 5 a). He helped lead the team to the 2024 Frozen Four, which was the program's second straight appearance and their 24th all-time.

Throughout five seasons, McCarthy appeared in 144 games with the Terriers, scoring 52 points (15 g, 37 a). He set career highs in assists with twelve and points with 15 during the 2022-23 season. His five goals during the 2021-22 campaign were his career-high in that category.

The native of Clarence Center, NY, served as captain of the Terriers this past season. He also wore an "A" for the club during the 2022-23 season.

Internationally, McCarthy has represented the United States at both the Under-18 World Junior Championship and the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The Wolf Pack wrap up the home portion of their 2023-24 season on Friday night when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town on Fan Appreciation Night. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!

The first 1,500 fans in attendance will also receive an Anton Blidh bobblehead, while one lucky fan will get the chance to win $100,000.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.