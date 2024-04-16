Fan Appreciation Night Details

April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors host the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday at 7 p.m. for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Sunny 105.3 FM and Dignity Health, Mercy and Memorial Hospitals. It is the final home game of the regular season with thousands of prizes for those in attendance.

EVERYONE in attendance will be entered to win two 2024-25 Condors season tickets.

At the game, 2,000 mystery scratchers will be on sale for $15 with EVERYONE a winner. Prizes on the scratchers include:

A cruise trip for two (2) to Mexico

Game issued Condors jerseys

2023-24 Condors player signed sticks

2023-24 Condors custom trading cards

2023-24 Signed goal pucks

2023-24 Condors Team Signed helmets

2024 Calder Cup Playoff Packs

Gift cards to some of our favorite places including The BLVD, Firestone Grill, Wiki's, and Raising Cane's

Condors travel bags

Temblor Brewing Company Swag Bag

CCM Team Gear

... AND MORE! Nearly $60,000 worth of items will be up for grabs, all valued over $20!

Limited tickets remain for the game on Saturday as the game is expected to bring a capacity crowd. The fun starts at just $15!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.