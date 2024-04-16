IceHogs Weekly: Final Regular Season Home Game Ahead for Hogs, Playoffs on the Horizon
The last weekend of the regular season has arrived, and the IceHogs face one more home regular season game before a pair of road tilts to wrap up the 2023-24 regular campaign. Playoffs are on the horizon, and the Hogs have locked up a date with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the division semifinal round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Settle in for the last three games of the regular season, and gear up for playoffs with the latest edition of IceHogs Weekly!
2-0 Win @ Grand Rapids
3-2 Loss vs. Milwaukee
4-2 Win vs. Milwaukee
Tuesday, April 19 vs. Chicago
Friday, April 20 @ Milwaukee
Saturday, April 21 @ Chicago
Numbers to Know
Friday against Chicago is Rockford's final regular season home game.
Jaxson Stauber has won 13 straight games to set a new IceHogs AHL record.
Cole Guttman was named the AHL Player of the Month with 22 points (11G, 11A) in the month of March.
UPCOMING HOME GAMES
Tickets to game on Apr. 19 vs. Chicago
Friday, Apr. 19 - $2 Beer Friday
The IceHogs' last regular season home game is a $2 Beer Friday presented by Bud Light with media partner 104.9 The X! Cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 on Friday as well!
Friday, Apr. 19 - Team Photo Giveaway
Arrive early to Friday's game against Chicago to receive a free IceHogs Team Photo presented by American Solutions For Business! The first 2,500 fans will receive this special commemorative keepsake from the 2023-24 season.
Hog Talk: Episode 12 - Austin Strand
Listen on Apple Podcasts
IceHogs defenseman Austin Strand joined the team on a trade earlier in the season, and he's the most recent guest on Hog Talk!
Brett Seney leads Rockford with 60 points (22G, 38A) and is the first IceHogs player to hit the 60-point plateau since Brandon Pirri led the league in scoring with 75 (22G, 53A) in 2012-13.
Seney also has set a new record for points in a single season by an IceHogs winger.
Rem Pitlick has goals in three of his last four games. He posted three points (1G, 2A) on Sunday against Milwaukee, and has posted eight multi-point games for Rockford in 25 appearances since Feb. 16.
Pitlick leads the AHL in scoring (13G, 18A) since Feb. 16 when he first appeared for Rockford.
The IceHogs have held the opposition to three goals or fewer in nine consecutive contests.
The Hogs have won four out of their last five games and 18 of their last 22.
Rockford faces the Chicago Wolves in the regular season home finale on Friday. The Hogs have won the last six meetings against Chicago after the Wolves won the first four matchups. The two teams will meet for the 12th and final time on Sunday in Rosemont.
Drew Commesso is 2-1-1-0 against Chicago this season with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. The IceHogs have shut out Chicago twice, including a 34-save shutout on Mar. 30 at Allstate Arena.
Playoff Picture: Rockford is currently one point behind Grand Rapids with three games left in the schedules for both teams. The IceHogs and Griffins are locked into a playoff matchup, but it remains to be seen who will finish as the higher seed.
Rookie forward Paul Ludwinski made his pro debut on Saturday against Milwaukee. Ludwinski appeared in both Saturday and Sunday's games against the Admirals after recording 69 points (23G, 46A) in 60 games with the Kingston Frontenacs in the OHL. Ludwinski was selected in the second round by the Blackhawks in 2022.
Rookie defenseman Ethan Del Mastro made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks last Friday against the Nashville Predators. Del Mastro also played on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes before he was reassigned to Rockford on Monday.
Rockford has now posted five shutouts this season, marking the most since the 2015-16 team shut out the opposition nine times.
Jaxson Stauber has posted two shutouts this season, and has recorded points (one goal and one assist) in both. Stauber's 13 consecutive wins are a new IceHogs AHL record.
Stauber also currently owns a two-game point streak (0G, 2A) and has five points this season (1G, 4A). His five points are the most ever by an IceHogs AHL goaltender. He is also the only IceHogs AHL goaltender to record points in back-to-back appearances.
Player Profile
#20 Rem Pitlick
Rem Pitlick first appeared with the IceHogs in mid-February and has been dynamite ever since. Since his first game on Feb. 16, Pitlick leads the AHL in scoring with 31 points (13G, 18A) in 25 games for Rockford. The former Nashville Predators draft selection has appeared in 132 NHL games over the course of his career.
Images from this story
|
Rockford IceHogs celebrate a goal
