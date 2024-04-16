Senators Re-Assign Defenceman Tomas Hamara to Belleville
April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Ottawa and Belleville Senators are announcing today, the reassignment of defenceman Tomas Hamara, from the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) to the Belleville Sens.
The 6'0'', 185-pound defender was selected by the Senators in the third round (8th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and just completed his second season in the Ontario Hockey League. The 20-year-old from Prague, Czechia split this past season between the Kitchener Rangers, where he also played in 2022-23 and the Brantford Bulldogs, collecting 20 points (one goal, 19 assists) in 44 games.
Prior to playing in North America, Hamara spent four seasons in the junior ranks of the Tappara program in Finland. He also dressed in 24 games for Tappara in the Liiga, Finland's top pro league, picking up a pair of assists and winning a Liiga championship in 2021-22.
Internationally, Hamara has represented Czechia the 2021 and 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Challenge, as well as the IIHF U20 World Championship in 2022, 2023, and 2024. He won a silver medal at the 2023 tournament and a bronze in 2024.
Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.
