Riley Sawchuk Reassigned to Toledo

April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins center Riley Sawchuk

Grand Rapids Griffins center Riley Sawchuk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday reassigned center Riley Sawchuk to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Sawchuk appeared in eight games for the Griffins during his most recent call up from March 29-April 14, showing one goal, four penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. In total, Sawchuk has skated in 12 games for Grand Rapids this season and has one goal and a minus-three rating. The 25-year-old has spent the majority of the campaign with the Walleye and possesses 52 points (25-27-52), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-17 rating in 50 games. Sawchuk's 25 goals tie for fourth on Toledo's roster and his 52 points are tied for seventh. Sawchuk rattled off a career-high nine-game point streak from March 3-20 (9-7-16), which included six multi-point outings and his first-career hat trick on March 13 at South Carolina. The undrafted free agent signed with the Griffins toward the end of the 2022-23 season after finishing his collegiate career at Mount Royal University, making his pro debut on Feb. 24, 2023 against the Chicago Wolves. The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, native scored his first pro goal on March 3, 2023 versus the Iowa Wild and finished the 2022-23 AHL season with three goals and four penalty minutes in 23 appearances. In 2022-23, Sawchuk was named to the USports All-Canadian First Team, the USports West First All-Star Team and was dubbed the USports West MVP when he totaled 49 points (20-29-49) in 27 games. Sawchuk amassed 87 points (35-52-87) in 47 career USports contests from 2021-23.

