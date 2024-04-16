Eagles Sign Sward, Wood to Amateur Tryout Agreements

April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Graham Sward and forward Briley Wood to Amateur Tryout Agreements for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Sward, a fifth-round pick of the Nashville Predators in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, recently completed his fifth season in the WHL, posting 15 goals and 66 assists in 66 games with the Wenatchee Wild. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound blueliner collected 33 goals and 147 assists in 250 career WHL contests with the Wild, Winnipeg Ice and Spokane Chiefs.

Wood played alongside Sward with Wenatchee this season, notching 28 goals and 34 assists in 60 games with the Wild. A 6-foot-3, 190-pound center from Rivers, Manitoba, Wood began his WHL career with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Winnipeg Ice and has amassed 32 goals and 37 assists in 152 career WHL games. He also appeared in 49 contests with the Neepawa Titans of the MJHL, where he put up 22 goals and 39 assists and was named to the 2022-23 MJHL All-Star Team.

