Blue Jackets Recall Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz from Monsters

April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets added forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to the club's roster on emergency recall from Cleveland. In 55 appearances for the Monsters this season, Del Bel Belluz posted 9-21-30 with eight penalty minutes in the first action of his professional career.

A 6'1", 182 lb. left-shooting native of Woodbridge, ON, Del Bel Belluz, 20, tallied 71-98-169 with 50 penalty minutes and a +20 rating in 192 career OHL appearances for the Mississauga Steelheads and Sarnia Sting spanning four seasons from 2019-23.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.