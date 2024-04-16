New York Islanders Sign Warren

April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders have signed Laurel Hollow, N.Y. native, Marshall Warren, to a two-year, entry-level contract that begins in 2024-25.

He has also signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the Bridgeport Islanders for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Warren, 22, a defenseman, recorded 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 41 games at the University of Michigan this past season while serving as an alternate captain. He played four seasons at Boston College from 2019-23 and captained the Eagles as a senior in 2022-23. Warren collected 57 points (20 goals, 37 assists) in 130 career games at Boston College, including a career-high 15 assists and 21 points in 37 games as a junior. He helped the Eagles win the Hockey East regular-season title as a freshman in 2019-20.

He spent two seasons with the United States Team National Development Program from 2017-19, winning a bronze medal at the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Junior Championships.

