Reign to Begin 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs in Ontario April 24
April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have earned the opportunity to begin the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs at home during the first round of the Pacific Division's postseason this month.
The Reign's opening round best-of-3 series, regardless of their opponent, will begin at Toyota Arena on Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m.
Individual tickets for Game 1 of the series are on sale now via AXS. For more information regarding playoff tickets, click here to view the team's Playoff Central page.
A full round one schedule, including the remaining dates, times and matchup information will be announced in the coming days.
The Reign have earned a record of 40-22-3-4 from 69 contests, which has them in a second-place tie with the Tucson Roadrunners, each with 87 points to their name with three matchups left on the schedule.
Ontario will continue to battle for positioning this week, with remaining games in Bakersfield on Wednesday, April 17, as well as a two-game series in Colorado on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21. The results of those contests will dictate whether the Reign will go up against either Abbotsford, Bakersfield, Calgary or Colorado to begin the postseason.
Season Ticket Memberships for the upcoming 2024-25 season are also on sale now.
