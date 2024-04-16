Checkers' Khodorenko Suspended for One Game
April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Charlotte Checkers forward Patrick Khodorenko has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Hartford on Apr. 14.
Khodorenko will miss Charlotte's game Wednesday (Apr. 17) at Hershey.
