Bears Recall Four from South Carolina

April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) -The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has recalled forwards Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil, as well as defenseman Nicky Leivermann and Jon McDonald from the team's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Empey, 28, has appeared in five games with Hershey this season, logging nine penalty minutes. With the Stingrays he collected 42 points (19g, 23a) and 119 penalty minutes, finishing fifth on the team in scoring.

O'Neil, 26, has skated in four games this season for Hershey, collecting one assist. He finished second on South Carolina in scoring with 63 points (16g, 47a). His 47 assists were the best on the club.

Leivermann, 25, opened the season with Hershey and played in three games with the Bears, scoring one assist. The Notre Dame product posted 34 points (10g, 24a) in 48 games with South Carolina.

McDonald, 25, completed his rookie season with the Stingrays by scoring 17 points (4g, 13a) in 64 games. He also skated in 10 games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye last season after finishing up his NCAA career at UMass-Lowell.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Charlotte Checkers at GIANT Center on Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. for Berks Dollar Dog Night. Fans can purchase Berks hot dogs for $1 at select locations on the concourse during the game. Purchase tickets for the game.

