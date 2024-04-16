Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight Presented by Toyota
April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Fan Appreciation Knight, which will take place during the team's last home game of the season on Friday, April 19. Henderson will face off against the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. PT that evening. Fan Appreciation Knight is presented by Toyota.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard including yard games, inflatables, and a free 360-degree photobooth. Once inside, all fans in attendance will receive a commemorative poster featuring Henderson's 23-24 team photo.
Throughout the evening, fans can expect surprises and giveaways from our partners at Lee's Discount Liquor, Coca-Cola, Aroma Retail, PC Dog Training, Palms Casino and Resort, Taco Bell, America First Credit Union, and more. One lucky fan will have the opportunity to win a Toyota vehicle provided by The Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association during an intermission game.
The evening will cap off with our "Jerseys Off Our Backs" celebration, where players will hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance. Limited single-game tickets for Fan Appreciation Knight are still available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2024
- IceHogs Weekly: Final Regular Season Home Game Ahead for Hogs, Playoffs on the Horizon - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight Presented by Toyota - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Sign Patrick Thomas to Tryout Agreement - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: April Blizzard - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dylan Coghlan Recalled by Carolina Hurricanes - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign to Begin 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs in Ontario April 24 - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Conclude Regular Season with Three-Game Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Recall Luka Profaca from Tulsa (ECHL) - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with D Case McCarthy on Two-Year Deal - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Suspends Patrick Khodorenko for One Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Wrap up 2023-24 Regular Season - Hershey Bears
- Senators Re-Assign Defenceman Tomas Hamara to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Firebirds Poised for Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Checkers' Khodorenko Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Eagles Sign Sward, Wood to Amateur Tryout Agreements - Colorado Eagles
- Mutter Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Win Streak Stalled at Seven Before Final Two Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- New York Islanders Sign Warren - Bridgeport Islanders
- Fan Appreciation Night Details - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Recall Four from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Recall Kyle Keyser from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight Presented by Toyota
- Silver Knights Fall, 5-4, to Ontario Reign
- Morning Skate Report: April 13, 2024
- Dysin Mayo Named Silver Knights 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
- Mathieu Cataford Assigned to Silver Knights