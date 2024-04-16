Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight Presented by Toyota

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Fan Appreciation Knight, which will take place during the team's last home game of the season on Friday, April 19. Henderson will face off against the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. PT that evening. Fan Appreciation Knight is presented by Toyota.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard including yard games, inflatables, and a free 360-degree photobooth. Once inside, all fans in attendance will receive a commemorative poster featuring Henderson's 23-24 team photo.

Throughout the evening, fans can expect surprises and giveaways from our partners at Lee's Discount Liquor, Coca-Cola, Aroma Retail, PC Dog Training, Palms Casino and Resort, Taco Bell, America First Credit Union, and more. One lucky fan will have the opportunity to win a Toyota vehicle provided by The Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association during an intermission game.

The evening will cap off with our "Jerseys Off Our Backs" celebration, where players will hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans in attendance. Limited single-game tickets for Fan Appreciation Knight are still available.

