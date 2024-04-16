Bears Sign Patrick Thomas to Tryout Agreement

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Patrick Thomas to an amateur tryout agreement. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Thomas, 19, finished second in scoring for the Ontario Hockey League's Brantford Bulldogs, striking for 66 points (21g, 45a). He also posted seven points (1g, 6a) over six postseason contests.

The 6', 175-pound forward was selected by the Washington Capitals in the fourth round, 104th overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft. The native of Hamilton, Ontario has played in 187 career OHL games for the Bulldogs franchise, scoring 149 points (44g, 105a).

Additionally, the Bears have announced that forward Brett Hyland and defenseman Cam Allen have been released from their tryout agreements.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Charlotte Checkers at GIANT Center on Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. for Berks Dollar Dog Night. Fans can purchase Berks hot dogs for $1 at select locations on the concourse during the game. Purchase tickets for the game.

