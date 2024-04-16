Bears Sign Patrick Thomas to Tryout Agreement
April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Patrick Thomas to an amateur tryout agreement. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.
Thomas, 19, finished second in scoring for the Ontario Hockey League's Brantford Bulldogs, striking for 66 points (21g, 45a). He also posted seven points (1g, 6a) over six postseason contests.
The 6', 175-pound forward was selected by the Washington Capitals in the fourth round, 104th overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft. The native of Hamilton, Ontario has played in 187 career OHL games for the Bulldogs franchise, scoring 149 points (44g, 105a).
Additionally, the Bears have announced that forward Brett Hyland and defenseman Cam Allen have been released from their tryout agreements.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Charlotte Checkers at GIANT Center on Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. for Berks Dollar Dog Night. Fans can purchase Berks hot dogs for $1 at select locations on the concourse during the game. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2024
- IceHogs Weekly: Final Regular Season Home Game Ahead for Hogs, Playoffs on the Horizon - Rockford IceHogs
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight Presented by Toyota - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Sign Patrick Thomas to Tryout Agreement - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: April Blizzard - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dylan Coghlan Recalled by Carolina Hurricanes - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign to Begin 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs in Ontario April 24 - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Conclude Regular Season with Three-Game Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Recall Luka Profaca from Tulsa (ECHL) - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with D Case McCarthy on Two-Year Deal - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Suspends Patrick Khodorenko for One Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Wrap up 2023-24 Regular Season - Hershey Bears
- Senators Re-Assign Defenceman Tomas Hamara to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Firebirds Poised for Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Checkers' Khodorenko Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Eagles Sign Sward, Wood to Amateur Tryout Agreements - Colorado Eagles
- Mutter Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Win Streak Stalled at Seven Before Final Two Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- New York Islanders Sign Warren - Bridgeport Islanders
- Fan Appreciation Night Details - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Recall Four from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Recall Kyle Keyser from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.