Dylan Coghlan Recalled by Carolina Hurricanes
April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Dylan Coghlan from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Coghlan, 26, has tallied 22 points (6g, 16a) in 105 career NHL games with Vegas and Carolina, including three assists in 17 contests with the Hurricanes in 2022-23. The 6'2", 208-pound defenseman posted 41 points (16g, 25a) in 59 AHL games with Springfield this season, ranking tied for first in goals and ninth in points among all AHL blueliners. Coghlan was also selected to represent the Atlantic Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. He has recorded 108 points (44g, 64a) in 190 career AHL games with Chicago and Springfield and added two assists in seven playoff games with the Wolves in 2019. The Duncan, B.C., native also skated in 265 WHL games with Tri-City from 2014-18, earning 145 points (38g, 107a). Coghlan was acquired from Vegas along with Max Pacioretty on July 13, 2022, in exchange for future considerations.
The T-Birds look to keep their Calder Cup playoff hopes alive on Friday night as they begin the final weekend of the regular season in Providence against the Bruins at 7:05 p.m.
Fans can reserve seats for Thunderbirds' hockey action in the 2024-25 season with a ticket membership by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2024
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: April Blizzard - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dylan Coghlan Recalled by Carolina Hurricanes - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign to Begin 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs in Ontario April 24 - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Conclude Regular Season with Three-Game Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 27 - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Recall Luka Profaca from Tulsa (ECHL) - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with D Case McCarthy on Two-Year Deal - Hartford Wolf Pack
- AHL Suspends Patrick Khodorenko for One Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Wrap up 2023-24 Regular Season - Hershey Bears
- Senators Re-Assign Defenceman Tomas Hamara to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Firebirds Poised for Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Checkers' Khodorenko Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Eagles Sign Sward, Wood to Amateur Tryout Agreements - Colorado Eagles
- Mutter Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Win Streak Stalled at Seven Before Final Two Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- New York Islanders Sign Warren - Bridgeport Islanders
- Fan Appreciation Night Details - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Recall Four from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Recall Kyle Keyser from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Dylan Coghlan Recalled by Carolina Hurricanes
- Gaudette Nets Two More, Keeps T-Birds' Playoff Hopes Alive
- Blues Sign F Dylan Peterson to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract
- Gaudette Pots 42nd Goal, But Red-Hot Checkers Prevail
- Gaudette Adds to Historic Season, But Wolf Pack Prevail