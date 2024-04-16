Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions

April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forward Sahil Panwar from loan to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones and forward Blade Jenkins from loan to the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

Additionally, the Rangers have reassigned goaltenders Olof Lindbom and Talyn Boyko to the Wolf Pack from the Cyclones.

Panwar, 22, appeared in 64 games with the Cyclones as a rookie. He recorded 54 points (22 g, 32 a), good for fourth on the club. His 22 goals ranked third on the team in that category and first among rookies.

The native of Mississauga, ON, also skated in three games with the Wolf Pack. He made his AHL debut on February 22nd, 2024, against the Cleveland Monsters at the XL Center.

Jenkins, 23, scored 55 points (24 g, 31 a) in 56 games with the Railers. He finished second on the club in points, while leading them in goals. In addition to his time with the Railers, Jenkins skated in ten games with the Wolf Pack, scoring three points (2 g, 1 a).

The native of Jackson, MI, has appeared in 99 career AHL games, scoring 23 points (12 g, 11 a) with the Wolf Pack and Bridgeport Islanders.

Jenkins was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, by the New York Islanders in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Lindbom, 23, played in 29 ECHL games with the Cyclones this season. The second-year goaltender posted a record of 10-15-3 with a .884 save percentage, 3.56 goals against average, and one shutout in 29 games.

The native of Stockholm, SWE, also appeared in six games with the Wolf Pack. He has gone 1-3-1 with a .916 save percentage and 2.37 goals against average this season. He collected his first career victory in the AHL on March 24th against the Belleville Senators, making a career-high 37 saves at the CAA Arena.

Lindbom was selected in the second round, 39th overall, by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Boyko, 21, appeared in 26 games as a rookie with the Cyclones. He posted a record of 13-9-1 with a .888 save percentage and 3.42 goals against average. The native of Drumheller, AB, has yet to make his AHL debut.

Before turning pro, Boyko appeared in 142 WHL games, posting a 56-67-9 record with a .899 save percentage, 3.55 goals against average, and six shutouts with the Kelowna Rockets and Tri-City Americans.

Boyko was selected in the fourth round, 112th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wolf Pack wrap up the home portion of their 2023-24 season on Friday night when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town on Fan Appreciation Night. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!

The first 1,500 fans in attendance will also receive an Anton Blidh bobblehead, while one lucky fan will get the chance to win $100,000.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2024

