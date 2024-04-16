Providence Bruins Recall Kyle Keyser from Maine Mariners

April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, April 16, that the Providence Bruins have recalled goaltender Kyle Keyser from the Maine Mariners.

Keyser, 25, has played in 16 games with the Mariners this season, posting a 4.36 goals against average and a .868 save percentage. The netminder also appeared in three games with Providence this season, notching a 0-1-2 record. Keyser has played in 71 career AHL games, recording a 2.84 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.

The Coral Springs, Florida, native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in October, 2017 and signed a one-year, two-way contract extension last July.

