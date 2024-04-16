AHL Suspends Patrick Khodorenko for One Game

April 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The AHL announced today that it has suspended Patrick Khodorenko for one game.

The suspension comes as a result of a cross-checking incident in Sunday's game against Hartford. Khodorenko will miss Wednesday's game in Hershey.

