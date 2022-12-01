Wild Sweep Barracuda, Win 5-3 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Iowa Wild wrapped up a six-game road stretch with a two-game sweep of San Jose, beating the Barracuda by a 5-3 score Wednesday night. Jesper Wallstedt recorded 31 saves in the win for Iowa. Adam Beckman, Joe Hicketts, and Steven Fogarty each had two points for the Wild.

Sammy Walker put Iowa on the board first with a power play goal at 14:59 of the first period. Hicketts and Beckman combined to set up Walker, who fired a wrister over the shoulder of Eetu Makiniemi (20 saves) from the right circle for a 1-0 lead.

The Wild doubled their lead two minutes later with a shorthanded goal. After Marco Rossi cleared the puck into the neutral zone, Joseph Cramarossa skated past two Barracuda before tucking the puck to his backhand and slipping it between the legs of Makiniemi. The goal was Cramarossa's third in three games and gave Iowa a 2-0 advantage.

Iowa carried the 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Wallstedt made 16 saves in the first period while the Wild put six shots on the Barracuda goal.

The Wild extended their lead to three goals with another power play tally at 5:43 of the second period. Hicketts fed a pass to Fogarty in the right circle, who used Walker as a screen and found the top right corner of the net.

San Jose got on the scoreboard at 9:48 of the second period courtesy of a Thomas Bordeleau power play goal.

Iowa outshot the Barracuda 15-4 in the second period and held a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes.

The Wild regained their three-goal lead at 2:36 of the third period when Mike O'Leary followed up the rebound of a Ty Ronning shot on the rush. Andrej Šustr picked up his fifth assist of the season on the play.

O'Leary's tally proved to be crucial insurance for Iowa. Danil Gushchin scored for San Jose just 1:18 later and William Eklund made the score 4-3 with a one-timer at the 11:47 mark of the third period.

Adam Beckman closed the door for the Wild, scoring on the empty net with 23 seconds remaining from his own end to seal the 5-3 victory.

The Barracuda outshot the Wild 34-25 overall. Iowa went 2-for-6 on the power play while San Jose went 1-for-6 with the man advantage.

The Iowa Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Dec. 3 to take on the Chicago Wolves at 6:00 p.m.

