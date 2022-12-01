Detroit Recalls Austin Czarnik
December 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Austin Czarnik
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled forward Austin Czarnik from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Czarnik appeared in four games with Detroit from Nov. 5-Nov. 18, totaling one goal and a plus-one rating. The 29-year-old ranks third on the Griffins roster with 14 points (6-8-14) in 12 outings this season, with his four power-play goals tied for 12th in the AHL. Czarnik has totaled a least one point in nine of the 12 games and started the campaign with five points (3-2-5) in the first two contests. Czarnik notched his fourth AHL hat trick on Saturday, Oct. 15, which marked the earliest recorded by a Griffin to start a season, and it tied for the fastest hat trick to start a Griffin's career (Tim Skarperud 3/22/02 at MIL). The Washington Township, Mich., native was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week on Oct. 17 and became the first Griffins forward to win the award since Matt Lorito on Nov. 20, 2016.
Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Austin Czarnik
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2022
- Detroit Recalls Austin Czarnik - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Stomp Moose in Shoot-Out - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Outlasted by Milwaukee in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Teddy Bear Toss, Josiah Slavin Hat Night Coming December 10 - Rockford IceHogs
- Phillips Named AHL Player of the Month - Calgary Wranglers
- Hunter Shepard Named AHL Goalie of the Month - Hershey Bears
- Phillips, Walker, Shepard Named AHL Award Winners for November - AHL
- T-Birds Embark on Second 3-In-3 of Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins & RIPTA Team up for Toy Drive for Hasbro Children's Hospital - Providence Bruins
- Series Preview vs. CV: December 2 & 3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Bears Return Kim and O'Neil to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Detroit Assigns Goaltender Magnus Hellberg to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Announce Details for 2022 Holiday Games, Shopping - Tucson Roadrunners
- Mitchell Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Andrej Sustr from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Thursday, December 1 at Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- San Diego Drops Game to Colorado - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Sweep Bakersfield with 4-3 Comeback Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Tamed by Wild, 5-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Wild Sweep Barracuda, Win 5-3 in San Jose - Iowa Wild
- Win Streak Reaches Seven with 3-1 Victory over San Diego - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Detroit Recalls Austin Czarnik
- Detroit Assigns Goaltender Magnus Hellberg to Griffins
- Tip-A-Griffin Returns on December 5
- Griffins Welcome Texas for Pair of Games
- Griffins Recall Trenton Bliss