Moose Outlasted by Milwaukee in Shootout

The Manitoba Moose (9-5-2-1) took on the Milwaukee Admirals (14-5-0-0) Thursday morning at Canada Life Centre. It was the first game back at home for the Moose since playing five in a row on the road. Manitoba was coming off a 4-1 win against Grand Rapids on Saturday night.

Milwaukee opened the scoring in the first past the halfway mark of the period. Tommy Novak ripped a one-timer past Oskari Salminen for his eighth of the season. Manitoba responded and tied the contest with 31 seconds left in the frame. Tyler Boland grabbed the puck and sent the low pass across the slot where it was quickly picked up and fired into the open net by Alex Limoges. The 15th Moose shot of the opening frame beat Yaroslav Askarov and sent both sides into their dressing rooms knotted at 1-1.

The Moose gained the lead halfway through the second frame. Wyatt Bongiovanni streaked into the attacking zone and fired a hard shot. The puck bounced off the glass and landed on the side of the crease where the forward picked it up and gave the Moose the lead off his own rebound. Milwaukee responded quickly as Tommy Apap chipped a tally under the arm of Salminen. Manitoba reclaimed its lead late in the frame with a power play goal from Jeff Malott. Limoges found the forward down low and Malott lifted the disc over the pad of Askarov. The forward's eighth of the season was the difference as time expired in the middle stanza.

Milwaukee took advantage of a good shift of pressure and tied the contest four minutes into the third with a goal from Cole Schneider. The forward's ninth of the campaign was the only scoring in the third frame. Milwaukee outshot Manitoba 13-8 in the final frame as the two sides geared up for overtime. Both squads put together decent chances in the extra frame with Milwaukee taking a narrow 4-3 shot edge. A shootout was needed, and the Admirals came away victorious with goals from Jordan Gross and Luke Evangelista. Salminen took the loss and finished the game with 38 saves, while Askarov picked up the win and made 35 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Alex Limoges (Click for full interview)

"Pretty proud of our performance today. I think that obviously there are some things we can clean up. There were some times where we weren't really on it. As a whole 60 minutes, I think we played pretty well. "

Statbook

Alex Limoges has points in two straight games with four points (2G, 2A)

Tyler Boland has assists in consecutive contests

Jeff Malott has points in two straight games with three points (2G, 1A)

Ashton Sautner suited up in his 300th AHL contest

Kevin Stenlund has points in two straight games with three points (3A)

What's Next?

Manitoba once again faces the Milwaukee Admirals at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Dec. 3. Puck drop for is slated for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App,and AHLTV.

