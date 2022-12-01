Win Streak Reaches Seven with 3-1 Victory over San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA. - Colorado forward Ryan Wagner netted a pair of goals, while goaltender Justus Annunen made 27 saves on 28 shots, as the Eagles defeated the San Diego Gulls 3-1 on Wednesday. The victory pushes Colorado's league-best winning streak to seven games and now gives the Eagles points in the standings in 11 consecutive contests (10-0-1). Forward Cedric Pare scored the game-winner in his Colorado debut, while defenseman Nate Clurman notched his first AHL point of the season with an assist. The Eagles also generated a season-high 52 shots in the win.

Colorado would net the game's first goal when Wagner weaved his way through the left-wing circle before cutting to the low slot and sliding a backhander past San Diego goaltender Lukas Dostal. The goal was Wagner's first of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 11:16 mark of the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Gulls 19-9 in the opening 20 minutes of play and headed to the first intermission still on top, 1-0.

San Diego would draw even when a power play early in the second period set up forward Rocco Grimaldi to light the lamp with a wrister from the right-wing circle, tying the game at 1-1 at the 4:38 mark of the middle frame.

The Eagles would jump back in the lead on a power play of their own, as Pare hammered home a one-timer from the right-wing circle to give Colorado a 2-1 advantage with 8:15 left to play in the period. The goal was Pare's first as an Eagle and his second AHL tally of the season, after netting a goal earlier in the season with the Belleville Senators. The Eagles would heap another 18 shots on goal in the second stanza and carried a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

The third period would see both teams exchange several quality chances, with Annunen and Dostal keeping the back of the net clean. As time wound down in the contest, and with the Gulls on a power play, San Diego would pull Dostal in favor of the extra attacker. The move would backfire, however, as Wagner forced a turnover at center ice and whipped the puck into the empty net to secure the 3-1 victory with only 20 seconds left to play.

Colorado outshot the Gulls 52-28, as the Eagles finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

