T-Birds Embark on Second 3-In-3 of Season

December 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds prepare to enter the ice

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds prepare to enter the ice(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (7-8-0-4) begin their second three-game weekend of the season on Friday night as they welcome a Western Conference opponent in regular season play for the first time. The Rockford IceHogs (9-7-0-1), the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, will be on hand for the first of two meetings between the clubs this season. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center. Springfield will travel to Rockford for a rematch on Friday, Jan. 20.

The Thunderbirds look to rebound from a trio of tightly-contested defeats over the last week. Springfield got two more splendid performances from goaltender Joel Hofer, who compiled a microscopic 1.96 goals-against average and .938 save percentage over seven November starts. Despite Hofer's 63 saves against Hershey on Wednesday and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, the T-Birds' offensive sticks came up just a little short, falling 2-1 against the Bears and 3-2 in a shootout against the Penguins.

The T-Birds battled valiantly on the road on Sunday in Bridgeport, erasing a 4-2 deficit against the Islanders in the final period, but the Islanders got the puck luck on a game-winning power-play goal with just over three minutes to play in a 6-4 triumph.

Familiar opponents round out the weekend slate for the T-Birds, as they visit the Providence Bruins on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence. Then Springfield will make a second consecutive Sunday visit to Bridgeport in a rematch with the Islanders at 3:00 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

Through the season's first 19 games, Matthew Highmore leads all T-Birds with 20 points, including a team-high 16 assists. Fellow first-year T-Bird Martin Frk also is clicking at a point-per-game pace with 17 points in 17 games.

After this busy weekend, the T-Birds return home for back-to-back games on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 against two more Central Division opponents, the Grand Rapids Griffins and Milwaukee Admirals, respectively.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.