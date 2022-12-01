Bears Return Kim and O'Neil to South Carolina
December 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Michael Kim to South Carolina (ECHL) and released forward Kevin O'Neil from his professional tryout agreement. O'Neil will return to South Carolina.
Kim, 27, has appeared in 12 games with South Carolina this season, tallying eight points (2g, 6a). He ranks second on the team in scoring among blue liners.
O'Neil, 24, ranks second in scoring for South Carolina this season, notching 15 points (8g, 7a) in 12 games. The 5'11", 180-pound forward is in his rookie season with the Stingrays after finishing his NCAA career at the University of Connecticut. He struck for 16 points (6g, 10a) in 36 games after playing the previous three years at Yale University. Following the end of UConn's season, he signed with the Stingrays and posted 10 points (6g, 4a) in 10 games.
Neither player saw game action with the Bears during their recent recall.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears return to GIANT Center for David A. Smith Printing Team Photo Night (featuring a copy of the team photo for the first 6,000 fans in attendance) and Team Autograph Night, against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
