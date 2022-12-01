Bears Return Kim and O'Neil to South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Michael Kim to South Carolina (ECHL) and released forward Kevin O'Neil from his professional tryout agreement. O'Neil will return to South Carolina.

Kim, 27, has appeared in 12 games with South Carolina this season, tallying eight points (2g, 6a). He ranks second on the team in scoring among blue liners.

O'Neil, 24, ranks second in scoring for South Carolina this season, notching 15 points (8g, 7a) in 12 games. The 5'11", 180-pound forward is in his rookie season with the Stingrays after finishing his NCAA career at the University of Connecticut. He struck for 16 points (6g, 10a) in 36 games after playing the previous three years at Yale University. Following the end of UConn's season, he signed with the Stingrays and posted 10 points (6g, 4a) in 10 games.

Neither player saw game action with the Bears during their recent recall.

Neither player saw game action with the Bears during their recent recall.

