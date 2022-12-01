Detroit Assigns Goaltender Magnus Hellberg to Griffins
December 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday assigned goaltender Magnus Hellberg to the Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning loan.
Hellberg hails from Uppsala, Sweden and was the 38th overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators. The 6-foot-6-inch goaltender has appeared in one game this season for both the Ottawa Senators and the Seattle Kraken, compiling a 2-0-0 record and a 2.00 goals against average. Hellberg also skated in one game with Detroit last season, a 5-3 victory at New Jersey on April 29. From 2017-22, Hellberg competed in the KHL with Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), SKA St. Petersburg (2018-21) and HK Sochi (2021-22), amassing an 81-64-14 ledger along with a 2.00 GAA. The 31-year-old has 187 AHL games under his belt with the Milwaukee Admirals (2012-15) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (2015-17). Hellberg possesses a 2.49 GAA, a 0.914 save percentage and an 84-71-15 mark in the AHL.
