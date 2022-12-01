IceHogs Teddy Bear Toss, Josiah Slavin Hat Night Coming December 10

December 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs famous "Teddy Bear Toss" game, presented by the YWCA of Northwestern Illinois, returns to the BMO Center Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. when the IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild.

Fans are invited to bring new stuffed animals to Saturday night's game and toss the stuffed animals onto the ice after the IceHogs score their first goal. The stuffed animals will be collected and distributed throughout the community to children of need to help brighten their holiday season. Each year there are over 20 organizations that receive the stuffed animals from the IceHogs with IceHogs staff and players often helping deliver them.

In 2021, a record-setting 4,753 stuffed animals were donated to the cause, bringing the grand total of stuffed animals donated in the history of the event in Rockford to over 48,000.

Saturday night is also Josiah Slavin Designed Hat Night as the first 1,500 fans will receive a hat designed by the IceHogs forward. It's also "Faith & Family Night" and following the game fans are invited to attend "Why I Kneel" to hear Slavin talk about the importance of faith in his life both on and off the ice. This event will take place on the BMO Center concourse at the top of the escalators near FanZone.

Get tickets for Dec. 10 for as low as $15!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.