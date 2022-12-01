P-Bruins & RIPTA Team up for Toy Drive for Hasbro Children's Hospital
December 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins and RIPTA (Rhode Island Public Transit Authority) announced today their partnership for a special holiday Toy Drive to benefit Hasbro Children's Hospital. Toy donations will be collected at all P-Bruins home games in December, with players and coaches scheduled to deliver a RIPTA bus full of toys to Hasbro Children's Hospital before the holidays.
"RIPTA is always looking for opportunities to demonstrate our commitment to the community," said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA's Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to partner with the Providence Bruins and Learfield to host this Holiday Toy Drive with the hopes of making spirits bright for patients spending the holidays at Hasbro Children's Hospital."
"I know we're all excited to be a part of this holiday Toy Drive with RIPTA and support everyone at Hasbro Children's Hospital," said team captain Josiah Didier. "We know our fans will really come through and help us deliver a bus full of toys for those kids for the holidays."
The Providence Bruins have four games scheduled this month, with home games on December 3rd, 4th, 11th and 16th at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Fans who bring a toy donation will also be entered for the chance to win giveaway gift prizes, including tickets for events at The AMP, autographed items, and team merchandise.
Tickets and special offers for all four games are available now at ProvidenceBruins.com.
