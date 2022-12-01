Cleveland Falls to Rochester 4-3 in Hard Fought Overtime Loss

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-3 on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 9-6-1-2 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Rochester scored the only two goals of the opening frame from Linus Weissbach at 9:21 and Isak Rosen at 16:50 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Brendan Gaunce recorded the lone goal early in the second period at 1:49 off a pass from Cole Fonstad cutting the score to 2-1 heading into the final intermission. In the third frame, Emil Bemstrom notched a goal on the power play at 4:11 assisted by Gaunce and Kirill Marchenko but Rochester's Jeremy Davies put a goal on the board at 12:44. Joona Luoto tied the game at 19:11 off feeds from Marchenko and David Jiricek forcing overtime. Despite several scoring chances, Davies scored the game-winning tally for the Americans at 4:52, bringing the final score to 4-3.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 23 saves for the loss while Rochester's Malcom Subban stopped 31 shots for the win.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Americans on Saturday December 3, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 2 0 - 3

ROC 2 0 1 1 - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 34 1/5 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

ROC 27 0/2 4/5 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan OT 23 4 3-3-1

ROC Subban W 31 3 2-1-0

Cleveland Record: 9-6-1-2, 3rd North Division

Rochester Record: 11-6-1-1, 1st North Division

