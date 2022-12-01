Cleveland Falls to Rochester 4-3 in Hard Fought Overtime Loss
December 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-3 on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 9-6-1-2 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Rochester scored the only two goals of the opening frame from Linus Weissbach at 9:21 and Isak Rosen at 16:50 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Brendan Gaunce recorded the lone goal early in the second period at 1:49 off a pass from Cole Fonstad cutting the score to 2-1 heading into the final intermission. In the third frame, Emil Bemstrom notched a goal on the power play at 4:11 assisted by Gaunce and Kirill Marchenko but Rochester's Jeremy Davies put a goal on the board at 12:44. Joona Luoto tied the game at 19:11 off feeds from Marchenko and David Jiricek forcing overtime. Despite several scoring chances, Davies scored the game-winning tally for the Americans at 4:52, bringing the final score to 4-3.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 23 saves for the loss while Rochester's Malcom Subban stopped 31 shots for the win.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Americans on Saturday December 3, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 2 0 - 3
ROC 2 0 1 1 - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 34 1/5 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
ROC 27 0/2 4/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Cajan OT 23 4 3-3-1
ROC Subban W 31 3 2-1-0
Cleveland Record: 9-6-1-2, 3rd North Division
Rochester Record: 11-6-1-1, 1st North Division
GAME SHEET -GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*
*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2022
- Davies' Heroics Sends Amerks Past Monsters in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Cleveland Falls to Rochester 4-3 in Hard Fought Overtime Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Detroit Recalls Austin Czarnik - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Stomp Moose in Shoot-Out - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Outlasted by Milwaukee in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Teddy Bear Toss, Josiah Slavin Hat Night Coming December 10 - Rockford IceHogs
- Phillips Named AHL Player of the Month - Calgary Wranglers
- Hunter Shepard Named AHL Goalie of the Month - Hershey Bears
- Phillips, Walker, Shepard Named AHL Award Winners for November - AHL
- T-Birds Embark on Second 3-In-3 of Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins & RIPTA Team up for Toy Drive for Hasbro Children's Hospital - Providence Bruins
- Series Preview vs. CV: December 2 & 3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Bears Return Kim and O'Neil to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Detroit Assigns Goaltender Magnus Hellberg to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Announce Details for 2022 Holiday Games, Shopping - Tucson Roadrunners
- Mitchell Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Andrej Sustr from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Thursday, December 1 at Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- San Diego Drops Game to Colorado - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Sweep Bakersfield with 4-3 Comeback Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Tamed by Wild, 5-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Wild Sweep Barracuda, Win 5-3 in San Jose - Iowa Wild
- Win Streak Reaches Seven with 3-1 Victory over San Diego - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Cleveland Falls to Rochester 4-3 in Hard Fought Overtime Loss
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters
- Monsters Sign Veteran Defenseman Brandon Davidson to AHL Contract
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Billy Sweezey to Monsters
- Blue Jackets Recall Tim Berni, Assign Brendan Gaunce to Monsters