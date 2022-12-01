Barracuda Tamed by Wild, 5-3

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (10-8-0-1) scored less than three minutes into the first period on Tuesday night at Tech CU Arena and then proceeded to give up the next three goals in the period and couldn't recover, eventually falling, 4-3, to the Iowa Wild (7-6-2-2).

In the opening 20 minutes, captain Andrew Agozzino (5) slung a sharp-angle shot on net during a delayed penalty, beating Jesper Wallstedt through the five-hole at 2:50. At 5:52, the Wild leveled the score at 1-1 as Joe Cramarossa (3) made it goals in back-to-back games with a forehand, backhand move. The Barracuda would take three minors in the first, and on its second kill, Marco Rossi (1), in his AHL season debut, would score just eight seconds into the power play. Then, Sam Walker (8) would score eight seconds into Iowa's third power play to make it 3-1.

In the second, Luke Johnson (4) snuck a shot through Wallstedt's five-hole again to make it 3-2 at 4:38 but Daemon Hunt (1) would go top-shelf on Strauss Mann at 5:16 to push the lead back to two.

In the third, the game would remain 4-2 until C.J. Suess (3) netted his second in as many games by batting a loose puck out of mid-air with his team's net empty and while on the power play. Despite the late goal, the Barracuda were unable to tie the score in the final 52 seconds, falling 4-3.

Mann (2-2-0) took the loss, allowing a season-high four goals on 33 shots, while Wallstedt (3-3-3) snapped a two-game losing streak by making 30 saves on 33 shots.

