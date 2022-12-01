Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters

December 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND -The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the Monsters. In seven appearances for Columbus this season, Tarasov went 2-3-1 with a 3.17 goals-against average (GAA) and .912 save percentage (S%) and added a 2-0-0 record in two appearances for Cleveland with a 3.48 GAA and .879 S%.

A 6'5", 196 lb. left-catching native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov, 23, was selected by Columbus in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 11 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-22, Tarasov went 2-5-1 with a 2.92 GAA and .921 S%. In 19 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-22, Tarasov went 11-5-3 with a 3.13 GAA and .893 S%.

Tarasov posted record of 11-4-3 with two shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and .924 S% in 18 career KHL appearances for Salavat Yulaev Ufa spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-19 and 2020-23. In 41 appearances for Assat Pori in Finland's Liiga in 2019-20, Tarasov went 11-17-9 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and .899 S%. Tarasov also helped Russia claim the Bronze Medal at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

