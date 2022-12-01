Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Andrej Sustr from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr (AHN-dray SHOO-stuhr) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Sustr, 32 (11/29/90), has recorded four assists, eight penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-six rating in 15 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-7, 216-pound native of Plzen, Czechia, notched six points (1-5=6) and 16 PIM in 38 NHL games during the 2021-22 season, appearing in contests for the Tampa Bay Lightning (15 games) and Anaheim Ducks (23 games), and posted 12 points (2-10=12) and eight PIM in 25 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. Sustr owns 69 points (11-58=69) and 163 PIM in 361 career games during eight NHL seasons with Tampa Bay (2012-18, 2021-22) and Anaheim (2018-19, 2021-22) and has recorded five points (2-3=5) in 46 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Lightning. Sustr has notched 26 points (5-21&) and 70 PIM in 99 career AHL games with Syracuse (2012-14, 2021-22), San Diego (2018-19) and Iowa (2022). He collected seven points (2-5=7) and 25 PIM in 18 Calder Cup Playoff contests with the Crunch in 2012-13.

He recorded 13 assists and 73 PIM in two seasons (2019-21) for Kunlin in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Sustr played in five games for Czechia at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallied one goal in three games at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and recorded one assist in six games for Czechia in the 2021 IIHF World Championship. He collected 51 points (15-36=51) and 117 PIM in three seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Nebraska Omaha (2010-13). Sustr was signed as a free agent by Minnesota on July 13, 2022. He will wear sweater No. 59 with the Wild.

