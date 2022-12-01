Series Preview vs. CV: December 2 & 3

December 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds in a two-game series at home. They will be at The Dollar Loan Center on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Saturday's game is one of Henderson's Theme Knights. It is the second annual Lucky Launch, the team's take on the Teddy Bear Toss. Puck drop for both games is set for 7 p.m. PT.

NOTES

Henderson stands ninth in the Pacific Division. Through their first 20 games of the season, the Silver Knights are 6-14-0.

Sheldon Rempal leads the team in scoring with 14 points (6G, 8A). Goaltender Jiri Patera has played in 11 games. He holds a GAA of 3.03 and a save percentage of 0.902. In his most recent start on Nov. 27, against the San Diego Gulls, he posted two goals against, stopping 32 shots.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Firebirds sit at sixth in the Pacific Division with 15 games played. Through those 15 games, they are 9-4-2.

Andrew Poturalski leads the scoring for Coachella Valley with 22 points (5G, 17A) this season. Max McCormick (6G, 10A) stands second on the team in scoring. Shane Wright (4G, 0A), a first year player on a 10 game conditioning stint, has scored four goals in the team's last three games.

Joey Daccord has played eight games for the Firebirds. He holds a GAA of 2.86 and a save percentage of 0.926.

LAST TIME AROUND

The Henderson Silver Knights have not yet faced the Coachella Valley Firebirds, who are playing their inaugural season.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

On Sunday, Nov. 27, Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Diego Gulls, 5-2, at home. Spencer Foo scored two goals and both Pavel Dorofeyev (2A)and Jonas Rondbjerg (1G, 1A) recorded two point nights. Colt Conrad and Mason Primeau also notched goals for the Knights.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Sheldon Rempal: 13 (6G, 7A)

Daniil Miromanov: 12 (6G, 6A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 13 (6G, 7A)

Gage Quinney: 12 (5G, 7A)

Byron Froese: 12 (3G, 9A)

VIEWING INFORMATION

Friday, Dec. 2: Watch on AHL TV with their All-Access promotion or listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game. Fans can also see the game in person at The Dollar Loan Center.

Saturday, Dec. 3: Watch on AHL TV with their All-Access promotion or tune in locally with My LVTV (over-the-air on channel 33.2, Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network). Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game or see the game in person and attend Lucky Launch at The Dollar Loan Center - be sure to bring all the stuffed animals you can throw!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.