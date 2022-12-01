Roadrunners Announce Details for 2022 Holiday Games, Shopping

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners today announced details for this season's Holiday Packs which are available now at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Holidays.

The stocking stuffer includes two tickets for Star Wars Night on Saturday, January 28; two ticket vouchers to redeem for any game and a Roadrunners long sleeved t-shirt for $125, a savings of $58.

In addition, starting Monday and continuing during the month of December, the team will be offering several Flash Sales of can't miss out holiday gift ideas to take advantage of as Tucsonans and Southern Arizona complete their holiday shopping. The Flash Sales can also be located at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Holidays.

The Roadrunners host six festive home games in December starting Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10. More details and tickets can be purchased at Tucsonroadrunners.com/fun.

Friday, December 9; 7 p.m.

-The Roadrunners will be collecting toys that Mascot Dusty will be delivering to Banner Health's Diamond Children's Medical Center on Monday, December 12.

-The first 1,000 Fans will receive a Roadrunners holiday ornament courtesy of Tucson International Airport.

-Postgame Showing of the "Elf" for all fans to enjoy on the video board after the game.

Saturday, December 10; 7 p.m.

-TEP Teddy Bear Toss after the Roadrunners first goal where fans are invited to throw stuffed animals onto the ice after the Roadrunners first goal to be donated to Aviva Family Services.

-The Roadrunners have partnered with the Assistance League of Tucson for this game. They will receive the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle that evening and will distribute a limited number of specially designed Teddy Bears for fans to use during the toss, visit their table during the game for more information.

-Next televised game on CW Tucson.

Tuesday, December 13; 7 p.m.

-Twos-Day Games feature half priced tickets in select sections.

-$2 Draft Beers and $2 Popcorn

Wednesday, December 14; 7 p.m.

-Kids Free AtBox Office with paying adult.

Thursday, December 22; 6:30 p.m.

-Rudy's Family Packs include: four tickets, four hats and a Gift Card to Rudy's Texas B-B-Q at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Rudys.

Friday, December 23; 7 p.m.

-Festivus Night with the final holiday party before Christmas and the final Roadrunners home game of2022.

The team and its players are also making several other stops during the holidays to spread cheer and thank our community for a great 2022. Details can be found HERE.

The 10-6-1-0 Roadrunners resume their road trip Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. from San Jose.

