Hunter Shepard Named AHL Goalie of the Month
December 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today that Hunter Shepard of the Hershey Bears has been named the AHL Goalie of the Month for November.
Shepard, 27, recorded a perfect 6-0-0 record in six starts during the month, posting a 1.63 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage for the Chocolate and White. He stopped 147-of-157 shots, and his strong play has helped the Bears climb to top of the AHL standings.
Shepard opened November with a 30-save performance in a 4-3 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Nov. 6. He then allowed only one goal in each of his next four starts, including 2-1 victories over Bridgeport (27 saves) on Nov. 12, at Springfield (26 saves) on Nov. 23, and at Hartford (30 saves) on Nov. 25. In the Nov. 23 game, he made a diving glove save that earned him the #2 play on ESPN Sportscenter Top 10. Shepard finished the month leading Hershey to a 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins on Nov. 29.
Shepard is the first Bears netminder to earn this honor since future NHL All-Star Braden Holtby was named the AHL Goalie of the Month nearly 10 years ago in December 2012.
In eight appearances with the Bears this season, Shepard has a record of 6-0-2 and ranks second in the AHL with a 1.83 goals-against average and third with a .932 save percentage. The native of Cohasset, Minn., is 14-3-2 in 20 games with Hershey over three pro seasons, with a 1.80 goals-against average, a .934 save percentage and three shutouts. Shepard played four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, winning national championships in 2018 and 2019.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears return to GIANT Center for David A. Smith Printing Team Photo Night (featuring a copy of the team photo for the first 6,000 fans in attendance) and Team Autograph Night, against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2022
- IceHogs Teddy Bear Toss, Josiah Slavin Hat Night Coming December 10 - Rockford IceHogs
- Phillips Named AHL Player of the Month - Calgary Wranglers
- Hunter Shepard Named AHL Goalie of the Month - Hershey Bears
- Phillips, Walker, Shepard Named AHL Award Winners for November - AHL
- T-Birds Embark on Second 3-In-3 of Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins & RIPTA Team up for Toy Drive for Hasbro Children's Hospital - Providence Bruins
- Series Preview vs. CV: December 2 & 3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Bears Return Kim and O'Neil to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Detroit Assigns Goaltender Magnus Hellberg to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Daniil Tarasov to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Roadrunners Announce Details for 2022 Holiday Games, Shopping - Tucson Roadrunners
- Mitchell Recalled to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Andrej Sustr from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Thursday, December 1 at Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- San Diego Drops Game to Colorado - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Sweep Bakersfield with 4-3 Comeback Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Tamed by Wild, 5-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Wild Sweep Barracuda, Win 5-3 in San Jose - Iowa Wild
- Win Streak Reaches Seven with 3-1 Victory over San Diego - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.