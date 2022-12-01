Mitchell Recalled to Blackhawks
December 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (hip) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27.
Mitchell has skated in two games with the Blackhawks this season. He's also played in five games with the IceHogs, collecting six points (2G, 4A).
The IceHogs are on the East Coast this weekend taking on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:05 p.m. CT and the Hartford Wolfpack on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. CT.
