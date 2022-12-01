San Diego Drops Game to Colorado

The San Diego Gulls fell 3-1 to the Colorado Eagles tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, bringing their record to 6-14-0-0 overall and 2-8-0-0 at home.

Lukas Dostal made a season-high 49 saves on 51 shots, improving his goals-against average to 2.07 and his save percentage to .937 over his last 10 games. At the conclusion of the game, Dostal lead all American Hockey League goaltenders with 531 saves.

Rocco Grimaldi scored his third power-play goal in two games (3-0=3) at 4:38 of the middle frame, marking the most power-play goals Grimaldi earned over two consecutive games in his AHL career (previous: two power-play goals over two games, several times). The right wing's seven power-play goals co-leads the AHL, while his 7-4=11 points on the man-advantage leads the Gulls. The Rossmoor, California native also continues to lead San Diego in goals and scoring with 9-11 points in 19 games.

Olli Juolevi recorded his seventh assist in six games (0-7=7), earning his 11th helper of the season. He finished the game leading all Gulls defensemen in assists.

San Diego scored six power-play goals in their last six contests, operating at a 23.1% success rate (6-for-26) since Nov. 18.

The Gulls continue their homestand with back-to-back games against the new AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, the Calgary Wranglers, starting Friday, Dec. 2 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

Gulls defenseman Olli Juolevi

On the loss to the Colorado Eagles:

Well, we haven't been able to score, really. At the end of the day, they had more shots than us, but I don't think we've scored a 5-on-5 goal in the last week-and-a-half, which obviously would help and give confidence.

On the success of the power play:

I think it's been alright. We've been able to score a few goals. And, like I said, it doesn't help too much if we only score one.

On his assist on the Rocco Grimaldi power-play goal:

It was kind of (a) broken play. I was able to keep the puck in the zone, so I just tried to get a quick strike and I saw Rocco open and, of course, he can really score.

Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal

On how he continues to stay sharp in net:

You know, I've been playing lately a lot of games, so I actually like it. It's pretty good; I'm just trying to get to myself and prepare from game to game to game and, you know, just doing my job, trying to give a chance every night for the boys and that's all I can do.

On how the team can bounce back against Calgary:

I think we have to - everyone, including me - we just have to play harder. You know, we have to get some, I think, greasy goals; that's going to kind of kind of help us to get back. And I think, you know, kind of stick with the plan. We're going to get some greasy goals and it's just going to start us and we're going to keep going.

Gulls head coach Roy Sommer

On the loss to the Colorado Eagles:

Well, again, same thing we talked about before, 5-on-5, not burying very many pucks. You look at the last four games, what's been 2-1 for the other team going into the third, the goaltender has given us a chance to win. And we've given him no offensive support. And I mean, shoot, tonight he (Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal) stops 50 shots, 2-1 game. You know, it's just not good enough, which is just not finishing. Not enough desperation on our part.

On how the team can generate more even-strength offense:

I think the big thing is, you know, winning 50-50 races in the offensive zone. And, you know, again, three guys around the puck. We'll get one forechecker in and the other four checkers (are) late and then they're coming right out. You know, you got to give it to them. They out-humped us in all three zones tonight. They had a depleted lineup. You know, a lot of their big hitters are up in Colorado right now and still couldn't find a way to get a win. Disappointing. Frustrating.

On the success of the power play:

Power play gets us a goal tonight. You know, they call one late and then give us one with 35 seconds left. I thought they could have evened things up a little bit more. The harder you work, the luckier you are, and that team worked harder than us.

