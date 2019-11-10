Wild Dethrones Reign in 3-0 Victory

November 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild (8-3-2-1; 19 pts.) blanked the Ontario Reign (8-4-2-0; 18 pts.) by a score of 3-0 Sunday afternoon, giving goaltender Mat Robson (17 saves) the first shutout of his professional career.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead at 2:19 in the first period as forward Cody McLeod scored his first goal in an Iowa sweater. McLeod intercepted a pass from the Ontario defense and chipped the puck between the post and goaltender Cal Petersen (39 saves) for the unassisted tally. The goal was his first since Nov. 21, 2018 vs. New York Islanders and his first tally at the AHL level since Dec. 2, 2007.

McLeod's score was the only one in the first period as Iowa headed into the second leading 1-0 and ahead in shots 14-9.

Forward Nico Sturm extended Iowa's lead to 2-0 at 2:29 in the second period. Winger Sam Anas sprung Sturm and defenseman Brennan Menell for a 2-on-1. Menell then shuttled the puck to Sturm, who snapped a shot over Petersen's glove for his fourth goal of the season and second in as many games.

Iowa pushed its lead to 3-0 as forward Gerry Mayhew potted his first shorthanded goal of the season and the Wild's second of the year at 12:34 in the middle frame. Mayhew received a pass from defenseman Louie Belpedio and sprinted down the ice for a 2-on-1. He held onto the puck and lasered a shot into the top left corner of the net for his eighth of the season. Forward Gabriel Dumont earned the secondary assist on the play.

The Wild led 3-0 and outpaced the Reign in shots 33-13 at the second intermission.

Robson kept the Reign off the board in the third and at the final buzzer, the rookie earned his first professional shut out and helped the Wild snap a three-game losing streak. Iowa went 0-for-7 on the power play and 7-for-7 on the penalty kill and outshot the Reign 42-17.

With the win, Iowa maintained pace with the Milwaukee Admirals for first in the Central Division. Menell's assist on Sturm's tally was his 10th of the season, tied for the most by a defenseman in the AHL.

Iowa makes a quick stop in Chicago Saturday for the beginning of a home-and-home series against the Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.